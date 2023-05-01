Home Nation

Rain & landslides halt Kedarnath Yatra, registration of pilgrims suspended till May 3  

According to administrative sources, "Pilgrims will now have to wait till May 3 to go on Kedarnath Yatra.

Rain stops Yatra. An image of pilgrims. (Photo | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Traffic between Rishikesh and Chadrham stands suspended till further orders. The yatra routes connecting Kedarnath and Badrinath were closed due to bad weather and landslides. Police alerted the pilgrims at the Brahmapuri check post and stopped them from proceeding further.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath highway was closed on Sunday morning due to heavy debris near Bajpul, Chada, Pinaula and Tayapul near Chamoli market. The yatra to Badrinath Dham was thereafter suspended. Vehicular traffic on this route has been temporarily diverted via Nandprayag-Sekot-Kothialsen route.

"The work of clearing the debris at the places where the road has been blocked due to landslides is progressing and the traffic is expected to be restored soon," Joshimath Sub Divisional Magistrate Kumkum Joshi told this newspaper.

On Sunday, pilgrims kept gathering information about the registration for Kedarnath at the registration counter throughout the day and later registered for the remaining three dhams Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Chardham Yatra registration in-charge Premanand said that due to bad weather, the registration of Kedarnath Yatra was stopped from April 25 to 30 on the orders of the government.  Due to the lack of clear weather, the government has extended this ban on registration till May 3.

At the same time, the work of removing debris from the highway has started and as a result traffic has been stopped at Badrinath Dham near Marwari Bridge.

Due to the disruption of the yatra route, devotees had to wait on the road for hours and faced a lot of problems in arranging food and water.

