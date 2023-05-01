Residents urge action against traffic violations in Maraimalai Adigal Road in Puducherry

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: For the people living in the residential areas located on either side of the 1.5 km long Maraimalai Adigal Road in Puducherry, traffic violations and accidents caused due to it has become a daily sight.

The road, which boasts of four lanes, including two dedicated bus lanes, is a busy thoroughfare that connects the western part of the city with Boulevard, White Town, and the Rajiv Gandhi bus stand. The residents are now demanding strict action against the violators.



According to the residents, people travelling from the bus stand to the Nellithope direction and from Vengadasubba Reddy Square to the bus stand often take the wrong direction to reduce distance. This not only increases the risk of accidents but also poses a threat to those who enter the MM Road from Aruthathipuram, Muthamizh Nagar, Raja Nagar, Ayyanar Nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, and Mangalakshmi Nagar. The violators mostly drive at high speeds, leading to small accidents and heated arguments.



"Additionally, buses from east to west stop in the middle of the road to pick up passengers creating traffic jams in general vehicle lanes while the bus lane remains empty. Private travel buses also encroach upon the west to east lane in the evenings, making it difficult for residents to travel from Nellithope to the bus stand without meeting with an accident," said J Selvam, a resident of Raja Nagar.



Apart from the issue of wrong-way driving, some vehicles, including buses, drive at high speeds. Most of the drivers use their phones while on the road. Protests and public meetings by political parties, organisations, and associations in front of Swadeshi cotton mills add to the misery of the residents. Every week, at least one or two events take place, completely occupying the bus lane, said N Augustin of Nellithope.



Residents complain that even the cops from Orleanpet police station and SP office situated on MM Road violate traffic rules by driving in the wrong direction.



A senior official from the traffic police wing stated that despite conducting regular checks and inspections, violations continue to take place as there are not enough personnel to enforce the rules. The official added that the public should behave responsibly and obey traffic rules.



The residents are now urging the authorities to take strict action against the violators and ensure that public gatherings or protests do not block the road completely.

PUDUCHERRY: For the people living in the residential areas located on either side of the 1.5 km long Maraimalai Adigal Road in Puducherry, traffic violations and accidents caused due to it has become a daily sight. The road, which boasts of four lanes, including two dedicated bus lanes, is a busy thoroughfare that connects the western part of the city with Boulevard, White Town, and the Rajiv Gandhi bus stand. The residents are now demanding strict action against the violators. According to the residents, people travelling from the bus stand to the Nellithope direction and from Vengadasubba Reddy Square to the bus stand often take the wrong direction to reduce distance. This not only increases the risk of accidents but also poses a threat to those who enter the MM Road from Aruthathipuram, Muthamizh Nagar, Raja Nagar, Ayyanar Nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, and Mangalakshmi Nagar. The violators mostly drive at high speeds, leading to small accidents and heated arguments. "Additionally, buses from east to west stop in the middle of the road to pick up passengers creating traffic jams in general vehicle lanes while the bus lane remains empty. Private travel buses also encroach upon the west to east lane in the evenings, making it difficult for residents to travel from Nellithope to the bus stand without meeting with an accident," said J Selvam, a resident of Raja Nagar. Apart from the issue of wrong-way driving, some vehicles, including buses, drive at high speeds. Most of the drivers use their phones while on the road. Protests and public meetings by political parties, organisations, and associations in front of Swadeshi cotton mills add to the misery of the residents. Every week, at least one or two events take place, completely occupying the bus lane, said N Augustin of Nellithope. Residents complain that even the cops from Orleanpet police station and SP office situated on MM Road violate traffic rules by driving in the wrong direction. A senior official from the traffic police wing stated that despite conducting regular checks and inspections, violations continue to take place as there are not enough personnel to enforce the rules. The official added that the public should behave responsibly and obey traffic rules. The residents are now urging the authorities to take strict action against the violators and ensure that public gatherings or protests do not block the road completely.