Smart security bunkers ahead of G-20 meetings in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The smart security bunkers will be coming up in Srinagar, ahead of the G-20 tourism meeting scheduled to be held in May to give a feel of an improved security scenario.

The new security bunkers would replace the old and traditional bunkers in Srinagar. The smart bunkers will be built at a cost of Rs 44.44 lakhs

The task to facelift and renovate the existing security bunkers and pickets as part of beautification ahead of the G-20 tourism meeting in the Valley has been given to Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).

The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency would be held in Kashmir from May 22 -24.

The deliberations and discussions during the 3-day G-20 event will be held in summer capital Srinagar.

