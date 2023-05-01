Sukhu govt regularises services of Himachal's contractual employees

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government will regularise the services of its contractual employees who have completed two years in March this year, a statement issued on Sunday said. The state government has decided to regularise services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as of March 31, 2023. Those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023 will also be regularized.

The state government has also decided to regularise services of the daily waged workers, who have completed four years of service as of March 31, 2023. Those who are due to complete four years of services by September 30, 2023 will also be regularized accordingly, said the statement.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is committed to the welfare of the employees and had taken various measures to benefit them. He said that despite the precarious financial conditions of the state, three per cent dearness allowance (DA) had already been released to the employees and pensioners of the state government.

Sukhu said that the state government has also fulfilled the longstanding demand of the employees by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees. This decision has benefitted around 1.36 lakh employees. He said that it would provide social security and the right to live a dignified life to all the employees, who have contributed to the development of the state. Sukhu added that the present state government has adopted a humanitarian approach to take decisions for the welfare of every section of society.

