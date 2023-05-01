UP youth who tried to set himself on fire outside CM Yogi's house dies

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A youth who had tried to set himself on fire in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence last week, succumbed to his burns at a hospital on Monday, said Lucknow police.

According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao.

The youth was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Giving details, the Emergency Medical Officer of Civil Hospital, Rahul Kashyap informed that the police personnel present at CM's residence said that the youth had brought some inflammable material with him and set himself on fire.

"During treatment, the deceased has made serious allegations of harassment against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bamba Lal Diwakar," added EMO Kashyap.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Diwakar has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) on April 21, at Makhi police station against the deceased for giving threats to him.

This comes after a Facebook post and audio of the deceased went viral in the last few weeks in which he was giving threats to BJP MLA.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

