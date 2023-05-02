Home Nation

90 per cent of crimes in Goa due to migrant labourers, claims CM Sawant

The chief minister said that "about 90 per cent of the crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other areas."

Published: 02nd May 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

FILE PHOTO | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that about 90 per cent of the crimes in the coastal state are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other areas, urging contractors to obtain "labour cards" before employing them.

Sawant made the claim at a Labour Day function on May 1 in Panaji.

The chief minister said that every migrant labourer working in the state should have a labour card given by the state government.

The Goa government issues labour cards to those working in the private, unorganised and industrial sectors to keep a record of employment as well as extend welfare measures to this category.

Sawant said that it is necessary to track the details of labourers as "after committing a crime in Goa, migrant labourers often return to their state and it becomes difficult to locate them."

The chief minister said that "about 90 per cent of the crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other areas."

Sawant said that the state government has roped in two NGOs to ensure that all labourers are issued the cards.

The chief minister announced that the facility to enrol the labourers for the card would be made online soon.

He said that once the cards are issued to all the labourers, it would be easier to access the database.

"It will also help the police investigate the cases and track them," Sawant added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Migrant Labourers Pramod Sawant Crime
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp