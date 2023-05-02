AAP's Gujarat chief booked over tweet on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' spending

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has filed a case against Aam Admi Party Gujarat President Isudan Gadhvi on Monday.

The complaint came after Gadhvi’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat,” in which he claimed that 100 episodes of the monthly radio show cost Rs 830 crore.

"Mann Ki Baat's one-day cost is 8.3 crores. 830 crores of 100 episodes of blowing our tax are the limit now. BJP workers need to wake up and protest about this," Gadhvi tweeted a day before which he later deleted yesterday.

Addressing a press conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, JM Yadav said “Taking cognisance of the tweet, the city Cyber Crime Branch registered an FIR against Gadhvi on April 29 under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.”

Gadhvi is the third political leader after Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to face to complaints in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister completed the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday which was broadcast across the country and various parts of the world.

