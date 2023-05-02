Ahead of UP local body polls, Yogi claims living standards up

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the first phase of urban local body polls just two days away, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has speeded up the campaign seeking support for the ruling BJP candidates, convincing the electorate that ‘development without any discrimination’ was the sole agenda of his government in the state.

Conducting a whirlwind campaign by addressing poll rallies in five districts from western UP to the eastern region, including Moradabad, the city of brass in the west to Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur in far east, Yogi on Monday claimed that the BJP government in the state had raised the living standard of the people during the last six years.

“Our sole focus is on development of all the section of society with out any discrimination and without the appeasement of any particular section. We have reached out to everyone with the welfare schemes and have imparted the benefits to all equally,” he said while addressing a poll rally in Moradabad. The voting for first phase of the local body elections will take place on May 4. A total of 37 districts including state capital Lucknow, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and CM Yogi bastion Gorakhpur will go to poll in the first phase.

In the second phase, urban local bodies of the remaining 38 districts will vote on May 11 and the results will be declared on May 13. The Chief Minister said: “The BJP government is moving forward with the basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Citing the example of Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, an artisan from Moradabad, he said that both the President and the Prime Minister recognized his accomplishments. Modi also presented handmade artwork of Hussain to the Chancellor of Germany, he added.

