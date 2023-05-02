BJP-led central government cannot separate Mumbai from Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the BJP-led central government cannot separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, therefore they are trying to reduce the importance of Mumbai by shifting one after mega projects, central government offices and financial institutions either in Gujarat or Delhi.

Addressing the mega rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi – called as Vajramut Sabha at BKC, Uddhav Thackeray said that his government was toppled by using Eknath Shinde so that they can shift the mega development projects from Maharashtra.

He said after toppling his government, the new incumbent government handed over the valuable BKC plot for the bullet train. “I really wonder how many people from Mumbai will travel to Ahmedabad every day and vice versa? Why are such projects imposed on Maharashtra,” asked Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray said earlier that ACC and Ambuja cement head offices were in Mumbai, but after Gautam Adani took them over, both firms' head offices shifted to Gujarat. “The financial centre offices were shifted to Gujarat. We are losing one after another mega project and the centre government offices and financial institutions are relocated either to Gujarat or Delhi,” Thackeray alleged.

He also said on May 6, he will visit the Barsu where an oil refinery is proposed and local people are opposing this project saying it will destroy the ecology and their farming and fishing business.

“We want development not at the cost of people and environment. Our government had planned the metro car shed at Kanjurmarg so that hundreds of trees at Array can be saved from cutting. But the new government cut the trees and developed car sheds at Aarey colony and now at Kanjurmarg as well. When I suggested Kanjurmag locations for the metro car shed at that time, the central government went against the state government in court. Now, they have changed their decisions,” Thackeray added.

He said PM Narendra Modi in his election campaign in Karnataka claimed that Congress abused him 92 times. “PM Modi and his team can count the abuses given to them, but here his people are abusing him and his family members every day, then why is he keeping mum over it? Why cannot he stop his people from using low language against them? If you abuse us, then our people will also reply to it,” Thackeray said.

