Dalit groom attacked by upper caste men in MP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Dalit groom’s wedding procession was allegedly attacked by an armed group of upper caste men in Dewas district, leaving one injured, on Sunday. The incident happened in Agrod village under Tonk Khurd police station area, when the baaraat of a scheduled caste man Dipak Solanki was about to leave for adjoining Indore district.

“A group of armed men belonging to Sendhav, an upper caste community, forced my brother to get down from the horse and didn’t allow him to perform rituals at the temple. When we objected, over 10-12 armed men attacked me and also misbehaved with the women,” the groom’s brother Rajkumar Solanki alleged.

Deputy police superintendent of Dewas district KK Sharma said, “A case was registered against 10 men under IPC Sections, SC/ST Atrocities Act. Three have already been arrested.” However, the cops are probing the possibility of Rajkumar abusing and provoking the armed men to attack him.

