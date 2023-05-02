Home Nation

Day after Ludhiana gas leak: Infant lit pyres of parents, grandmother

Sourav Goyal (35), the infant’s father, and his wife Preety (31) and his mother Kamlesh Goyal (60) died in the incident.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ludhiana gas leak incident

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: An eight-month-old infant Yug, who miraculously survived the toxic gas leak at Giaspura yesterday, was brought to the cremation ground in Ludhiana to perform the last rites of his parents and grandmother who died on Sunday in the tragedy. 

Sourav Goyal (35), the infant’s father, and his wife Preety (31) and his mother Kamlesh Goyal (60) died in the incident. Sourav hailed from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Punjab for the past about 20 years. 

Sourav ran a grocery store in the Giaspura area. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the cremation ground when the eight-month-old Yug was brought to perform the last rites of his parents and grandmother. Sourav’s brother Gaurav (50) lit the funeral pyres holding the baby in his arms. 

The bodies of seven other victims, including five members of a family, have been sent to their native places in Bihar for last rites. A registered medical practitioner Kavilash, who hailed from Gaya in Bihar, had been running his clinic in Giaspura for the last 25 years. Kailaksh, his wife Varsha) and children Kalpana, Abhay and Aryan (10) too lost their lives.

The deceased’s brother Soboudh Kumar Yadav demanded a proper investigation. A relative of Goyals also questioned the government, saying “The person who suffers knows the pain.”

Two members of another family, Navneet Kumar and his wife Neetu Devi also died in the incident.

Punjab Police forms SIT

Punjab Police has formed a five-member SIT to probe the gas leak. Meanwhile, the Punjab Pollution Control Board teams are checking what led to the buildup of hydrogen sulphide in the sewer which resulted in the death of 11 in Giaspura, Ludhiana. They are also mapping industries located in the area to check the inlet and outlet of their water as the affected area underwent a night-long decontamination process. 

