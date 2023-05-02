Home Nation

Ex-Madya Pradesh CM Kailash Chandra Joshi’s son set to leave BJP, join Congress

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Chandra Joshi's son Deepak Joshi is set to leave  the BJP and may join the Congress on or after May 6.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Chandra Joshi’s son Deepak Joshi is set to leave the BJP and may join the Congress on or after May 6. Elections are due in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Deepak, a former MP, had been feeling sidelined in the BJP since his defeat from the Hatpipliya seat of Dewas district in the 2018 polls. He has been in touch with the state Congress leadership.

While confirming the move to the Congress, Joshi told this newspaper on Monday that earlier he wanted to wait till the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls to see if the BJP had any role for him in the year-end assembly polls.

“But the recent demolition of an old and differently-abled Jan Sangh worker’s shop in an anti-encroachment drive targeting old BJP people in the Hatpipliya area of Dewas forced me to decide the next move on or after May 6. Till May 5, I’ll be busy with the death anniversary of my wife. The next political move will happen after that,” he said.

Deepak’s father Kailash Joshi was the MP CM for 208 days in 1977-78 and is considered the political guru of many senior BJP leaders, including Uma Bharti.

TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Kailash Chandra Joshi Deepak Joshi BJP Congress
