Jammu and Kashmir administration to hand over flats to non-locals

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a first, Jammu and Kashmir administration will be allotting 336 low-income group flats to non-local labourers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) mission in the Sunjwan area of Jammu.

The allotment of flats to non-local labourers will be done three years after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A and the bifurcation of J&K state by the Centre. Before the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, non-locals could not purchase land and property in J&K and could not apply for state government jobs and scholarships.

The J&K Housing Board has invited online applications from people, who have migrated to Jammu temporarily or permanently for employment or education or long-term tourist visit, for its 336 economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) flats built under PMAY (U) Mission at Sunjwan, Jammu.

The site of the flats is located at Sunjwan, in the vicinity of major Industrial estates Gangyal and Bari Brahmna. It is located in a developing area of Jammu suburbs with commercial establishment of educational and health infrastructure.

“The period of rent agreement for flats will be made initially for a period of three years and will be further extendable for five years as per the need of the allottee subject to fulfilment of terms and conditions laid down in the agreement,” reads the statement.

According to the Housing Board, allotment of 96 units will take place in the first phase followed by 112 units in the second phase by June 30 and allotment of the rest of the 128 units will be made in the third phase by October 31 this year. The EWS families, whose income does not exceed Rs 3 lakh, and LIG families, whose income does not exceed Rs 6 lakh, and are presently residing in rented accommodation in and around Jammu city are eligible to apply for the flats.

While opposing the move, three-time former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said it would destroy the culture of Jammu and Dogra language.

Home to migrants

The scheme titled ‘Affordable Rental Housing Complexes’ is meant for EWS/LIG urban migrants including labour, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers and other service providers), industrial workers, migrants working with market/ educational/health institutions, hospitality sector, long-term tourists/ visitors, students or any other persons of such category at Sunjwan area of Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Area: Sunjwan, Jammu

Features: Total carpet area of 290 sqft, comprising bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet and bath. Buildings will be earthquake resistant

Allotment

Phase 1: 96 units

Phase 2: 112 units by June 30

Phase 3: 128 units by October 31

Duration of rental: 3 to 5 years

Monthly rent: Rs 2,200

