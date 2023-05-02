Jharkhand set to get 80 model schools; will also provide vocational training, quality education

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In order to provide holistic, skill-based, employment-oriented education to the children, Jharkhand is all set to get 80 model schools, affiliated to CBSE where children will be taught in English medium. Students here will also be provided vocational training for 11 different courses.

To add more teeth to their skills, Azim Premji Foundation has provided training to the headmasters and teachers of these model schools. The foundation will also help in building the capacity of the principals and teachers to secure better and quality education for the children.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate these schools from Thakur Vishwanath Shahdeo High School located at Dhurwa in Ranchi, one of those 80 Schools of Excellence.

According to officials, it is for the first time that significant efforts are being made to develop and enhance the quality of education of the government schools at par with the private schools in the state.

Notably, the state government has set a target of establishing 80 district-level Schools of Excellence, 325 block-level Leader schools and 4,091 Pram Panchayat-level Model schools across the state and providing quality education opportunities to more than 15 lakh school children studying in government schools.

“Online training of Principals of 80 Schools of Excellence has already been given by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases. Further, the training of Principals of 80 Schools of Excellence has also been completed in two phases by the Azim Premji Foundation,” stated an official communiqué from

the Chief Minister’s Office. In the month of January, training was impacted for capacity building of principals by IIMs, it added.

Students studying in these Schools of Excellence will be imparted vocational training for 11 trades, which include -- Agriculture, IT, ITES, Apparel and Make-up, Home Furnishing, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Tourism and Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Multi-skilling, Electronics and Hardware, Retail and Healthcare.

Arrangements are also being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests.

