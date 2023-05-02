Home Nation

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC asks Mathura court to hear afresh

The High Court asked the Mathura court judge to pass the order without getting influenced by the observation of the order on merits and contentious issues of the case.

Published: 02nd May 2023

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Shahi Eidgah Trust, Mathura, challenging a May 2022 order of a district judge of Mathura court upholding the maintainability of a suit filed by the petitioner deity, Shri Krishna Virajman Katra Keshav Dev, claiming ownership of 13.77-acre land on which Eidgah has been constructed.

Dismissing the plea of the Sunni waqf board and Shahi Eidgah Trust, Justice Prakash Pradia asked the District Judge of Mathura to pass an order after hearing arguments afresh against the decision of the civil judge who had earlier dismissed the plea filed by Shri Krishna Virajman in 2020.

The High Court asked the Mathura court judge to pass the order without getting influenced by the observation of the order on merits and contentious issues of the case. Notably, the HC paved the way for the resumption of the hearing of the suit seeking the removal of Shahi Eidgah located adjacent to the Shree Krishna temple complex ad also the transfer of 13.37 acre land owned by Bhagwan Shree Krishna Virajman.

The HC had earlier stayed the proceedings in the suit in August 2022 following a plea by the Sunni Waqf Board challenging the May 19, 2022, order of the Mathura district judge who had said that the suit to remove the Shahi Eidgah mosque built allegedly on the land owned by Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi was maintainable.

However, the bench of Justice Pradia observed that the Mathura district judge should not have decided/made remarks on contentious issues or the merits of the suit.

HC had stayed proceedings in Aug ’22

The HC had earlier stayed the proceedings in the suit in August 2022 following a plea by Sunni Waqf Board challenging the May 19, 2022 order that had said that the suit to remove the Shahi Eidgah mosque built allegedly on the land owned by Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi was maintainable.

