Maneka Gandhi trips while campaigning in UP's Sultanpur, suffers minor injuries

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi slipped and fell on a rain-drenched road and suffered minor injuries while campaigning for the upcoming civic body elections here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, the first day of Gandhi's campaign in support of BJP candidates in her constituency.

Gandhi had arrived at Ghasiganj ward to campaign for the chairperson candidate, Praveen Agrawal, and the corporator candidate in Sultanpur Nagar Panchayat.

When she alighted from her car and started walking, she slipped on a road that was wet due to rainfall.

She suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

The city had witnessed hailstorm along with heavy rainfall on Monday.

Civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

