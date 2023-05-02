Home Nation

Maneka Gandhi trips while campaigning in UP's Sultanpur, suffers minor injuries

When the former Union minister alighted from her car and started walking, she slipped on a road that was wet due to rainfall.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi slipped and fell on a rain-drenched road and suffered minor injuries while campaigning for the upcoming civic body elections here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, the first day of Gandhi's campaign in support of BJP candidates in her constituency.

Gandhi had arrived at Ghasiganj ward to campaign for the chairperson candidate, Praveen Agrawal, and the corporator candidate in Sultanpur Nagar Panchayat.

When she alighted from her car and started walking, she slipped on a road that was wet due to rainfall.

She suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

The city had witnessed hailstorm along with heavy rainfall on Monday.

Civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp