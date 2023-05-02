Home Nation

TMC accuses Congress of 'double standards' over stand on BJP's 'misuse' of central agencies

He said the Congress "welcomes" it when CBI and ED "harass" other opposition parties, but frowns when its leaders are summoned.

Published: 02nd May 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITAHAR: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the Congress for "double standards" over its stand on the "misuse" of central agencies by the Union government against opposition parties.

He said the Congress "welcomes" it when CBI and ED "harass" other opposition parties, but frowns when its leaders are summoned.

West Bengal's ruling party had made it clear last month that it would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP, and try to work towards a grouping of regional forces to take on the saffron camp in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"When the CBI and ED conduct raids on TMC leaders in Bengal, the Congress lauds the central agencies, but when senior Congress leaders are summoned in Delhi, they turn against the probe agencies and start protesting," he said.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, was speaking at an 'Adhiveshan' (convention) here late on Monday, as part of the party's 60-day mass outreach programme launched last month.

"The Congress talks about fighting against the BJP, but in Bengal, it is hand-in-glove with the BJP and the Left in opposing us," he alleged.

Banerjee also asserted that only the TMC can confront the saffron party head-on.

"Only (chief minister) Mamata Banerjee and the TMC can take the BJP head-on, not the Congress. After Congress won in Himachal Pradesh last year, the BJP-led Centre didn't reduce the prices of LPG and cooking oil."

"However, when BJP lost in West Bengal in the 2021 assembly polls, they were forced to slash the prices of LPG and cooking oil. That's the difference, and people should vote to keep their priorities and basic needs in mind," he said at the programme in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee TMC Central Agencies Congress BJP
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp