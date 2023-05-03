Home Nation

Bizman found dead at Karauli Baba’s ashram in Kanpur

The businessman, identified as Devendra Singh Bhati (56), a property dealer, had arrived in the Ashram around five days ago for yoga practice and detox sessions.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Karauli Ashram of self-styled godman Dr Santosh Singh Bhadauria alias Karauli Baba is under the scanner yet again after the body of a Greater Noida businessman was recovered from a room of the ashram in Kanpur on Monday.

The businessman, identified as Devendra Singh Bhati (56), a property dealer, had arrived in the Ashram around five days ago for yoga practice and detox sessions. However, he was found dead mysteriously, his body lying face-first on the floor on Monday morning.

The residents of the ashram broke open the doors of the room in which Bhati was staying. They took the body out without informing the police. Later, one of the ‘sewadaars’ (servants) of the Ashram, Gopal Gupta, a local resident of Kanpur, submitted a complaint at Bidhnu police station where an FIR was lodged in connection with Bhati’s death.

The sources claimed that Bhati had come out of his room at 7:30 am on April 30 and went to bed at 9:30 pm. Next morning, when the businessman did not come out of his room, the Ashram residents got suspicious and broke open the doors of his room to find his body of lying on the floor.

