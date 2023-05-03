Cyclone may develop over Bay of Bengal: IMD

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic circulation will likely develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6 and a low-pressure area will likely form over the same region within 48 hours.

“Some models are suggesting that it would be a cyclone. However, we are watching it and will provide updates regularly,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of Meteorology, IMD.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said a fresh western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect northwest India from May 5 night. Across the country, maximum temperatures will likely be below normal to near normal during the next five days with no heatwave conditions.

Haryana and its neighbourhoods already have a WD in lower tropospheric levels, which may cause light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind during the next two days. Besides, a cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala. It would likely cause hailstorms over Telangana on 02 May.

There is a forecast of light to heavy rainfall across the country and temperature will be below normal. Hailstorms are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Madhya Maharashtra.

