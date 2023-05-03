Home Nation

Death by hanging: Panel may look at alternatives, Centre tells SC

The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering setting up an expert committee for examining a dignified,

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:40 AM

Supreme court

The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering setting up an expert committee for examining a dignified, less painful and socially acceptable ways of death other than hanging for condemned prisoners.

“The government is in the process of appointing a committee and we are deliberating,” attorney general 
AG R Venkataramani submitted before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and justice JB Pardiwala. 
Considering the submission and taking the same on record, the bench posted the plea challenging the constitutionality of death by hanging as a mode of executing death sentences for July, 2023.

