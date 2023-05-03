Death by hanging: Panel may look at alternatives, Centre tells SC
NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering setting up an expert committee for examining a dignified, less painful and socially acceptable ways of death other than hanging for condemned prisoners.
AG R Venkataramani submitted before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and justice JB Pardiwala.
Considering the submission and taking the same on record, the bench posted the plea challenging the constitutionality of death by hanging as a mode of executing death sentences for July, 2023.