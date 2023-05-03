Death by hanging: Panel may look at alternatives, Centre tells SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering setting up an expert committee for examining a dignified, less painful and socially acceptable ways of death other than hanging for condemned prisoners.

“The government is in the process of appointing a committee and we are deliberating,” attorney general

AG R Venkataramani submitted before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and justice JB Pardiwala.

Considering the submission and taking the same on record, the bench posted the plea challenging the constitutionality of death by hanging as a mode of executing death sentences for July, 2023.

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering setting up an expert committee for examining a dignified, less painful and socially acceptable ways of death other than hanging for condemned prisoners. “The government is in the process of appointing a committee and we are deliberating,” attorney general AG R Venkataramani submitted before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and justice JB Pardiwala. Considering the submission and taking the same on record, the bench posted the plea challenging the constitutionality of death by hanging as a mode of executing death sentences for July, 2023.