MGM’s Connect Centre to serve the people of Puducherry

CHENNAI: MGM Healthcare launched its exclusive patient connect centre in Puducherry.

N Rangasamy, chief minister of Puducherry, inaugurated the facility and also flagged off an advanced ambulance facility in the presence of R Selvam, Puducherry speaker; A Namassivayam, home minister; A John Kumar, parliamentary secretary to the chief minister; G Nehru, MLA; Vivilian Richards J, MLA; Dr G Sriramulu, director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry; Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, Chennai; Dr VR Roopesh Kumar, director of Neuro Surgery, MGM Healthcare, Chennai; and Dr V Nirmal Coumare, director, Hospital Services, MGMCRI, Puducherry, were also present.

MGM Healthcare Connect Centre in Puducherry will offer expert consultations for neurology, liver diseases, renal diseases, cardiology, orthopaedics & spine, and oncology. The people of Puducherry can now benefit from the expertise of the finest doctors from MGM Healthcare Chennai in Puducherry itself. Specialists from MGM Healthcare, Chennai, will visit the centre on a regular basis. Technology is a core function of patient care at MGM Healthcare. Patients can also avail themselves of the video consultation facility at the centre and transfer images of X-rays, CT scans, and vital information to expert doctors for further investigation.

Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, said, “We are excited to launch the ‘Connect Centre’ in Puducherry, as it gives us an opportunity to fulfil the medical needs of our patients in Puducherry at the right time of their need. We are committed to creating a wholesome experience for our patients and take special care in devising their treatment plans. The MGM Healthcare Connect Centres are created to offer easy and convenient access for patients to our extraordinary clinical and surgical teams.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Doopesh Kumar, said, “We are aware of the challenges that our patients face when it comes to living with neurologic disorders. Our aim is to provide the best experience when they come to us for care. This ‘Connect Centre will pave the way for a synergistic approach for better treatment outcomes and cost-benefit for patients.”

As a part of the event, MGM Healthcare donated around ten BP monitoring apparatuses to various police stations in the city. These BP monitoring apparatuses would help police personnel keep fit by regularly monitoring their health parameters.

