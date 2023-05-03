Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: Shinde responsible for Kharghar heat stroke deaths, says BJP 

After 12 people died due to heat stroke during the Kharghar incident, the BJP instructed its ministers and leaders not to defend Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in any way.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

eknath_shinde-pti

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Shinde responsible for heat stroke death: BJP 
After 12 people died due to heat stroke during the Kharghar incident, the BJP instructed its ministers and leaders not to defend Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in any way. According to the state leadership, Shinde was solely responsible for organizing the event in scorching heat that led to the tragic deaths, and he should face the consequences since he was seeking credit for the program. A BJP minister was scheduled to hold a press conference in support of Shinde but received a last-minute call cancelling the meeting.

Congress leaders upset with party members
Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction with their party members for granting special treatment to Uddhav Thackeray during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rallies. They argued that Thackeray’s current MLA strength was lower than that of the Congress, so there was no reason to treat him differently or preferentially. In the MVA’s Vajramut rallies, Thackeray was given a special chair and podium due to health reasons while other leaders were provided with regular chairs. The Congress leaders believed that all individuals should be treated equally.

MVA emerges strong in APMC elections
In the recent elections for the agriculture product market committee (APMC), the Maha Vikas Aghadi emerged as the dominant force, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who led the Shiv Sena’s minister, failed to retain their agriculture stronghold. The APMC holds significant importance in rural and farmer politics. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 60 APMCs, followed by the NCP with 40 APMCs, and the Congress with 35 APMCs. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena won 15 APMCs,  while Shinde’s Shiv Sena  secured 11 APMCs, with the remaining being shared  by joint and independent forces in the state.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Stroke Eknath Shinde Kharghar Mumbai Dairy Maharashtra
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp