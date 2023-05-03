Home Nation

PK’s Jan Suraj Abhiyan gets a boost as six  former bureaucrats join padyatra

The ex-IAS officers include Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Ajay Kumar Singh, Lallan Yadav, Tulsi Hazari, Suresh Sharma and Gopal Narayan Singh.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Abhiyan got a boost after six retired IAS officers joined the party on Tuesday. Prashant Kishor is on a state-wide ‘Padyatra’ which he had launched from Bitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2 last year.

The ex-IAS officers include Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Ajay Kumar Singh, Lallan Yadav, Tulsi Hazari, Suresh Sharma and Gopal Narayan Singh. They vowed to work in unison to spread the message of ‘Jan Suraj’ in their respective districts.

While Dwivedi, retired special secretary, Government of Bihar, hails from West Champaran, Singh, who retired from the post of secretary and had earlier served as DM of Nawada and Kaimur, is a native of Bhojpur.

Lallan Yadav, who retired as commissioner of Purnea and had also served as DM of Nawada and Katihar, is a resident of Munger. Tulsi Hazari, retired joint secretary, health department, Government of Bihar, is a native of east Champaran district.

Suresh Sharma and Gopal Narayan Singh, both retired joint secretaries, are residents of Gopalganj and Aurangabad, respectively. While hailing PK’s efforts to bring about social change, the former bureaucrats said that they said that they would create awareness among people to chose right candidates in elections. 


“We are undertaking ‘padyatra’ along with PK. A document is being prepared during people’s outreach programme. The organisation’s manifesto will be prepared based on vision document. The next step is to float a political outfit after completion of ‘padyatra’,they revealed.

