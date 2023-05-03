Home Nation

Same-sex marriage: Will form panel to address concerns of couples, centre tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.

Published: 03rd May 2023 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

same-sex marriage, same sex marriage, LGBTQ, Marriage Equality, Gay Marriage

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a committee headed by the cabinet secretary would be constituted to explore administrative steps for addressing some concerns of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, that the government is positive about the suggestion for exploring administrative steps in this regard.

He told the bench, which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that this will need coordination between more than one ministries.

ALSO READ | Are binary spouses necessary for marriage, asks SC on same-sex marriage

On the seventh day of the hearing in the matter, Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.

While hearing the matter on April 27, the apex court had asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalising their marriage.

The court had posed the question after observing that the Centre's acceptance of the right to cohabitation of same-sex partners as a fundamental right cast a "corresponding duty" on it to recognise its social consequences.

READ MORE:

State can't discriminate individual based on sexual characteristic: SC

Recognize same-sex marriages to help us lead dignified lives: Petitioners

'Notion of man, woman not absolute' based on genitals: SC on same-sex marriage

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
same-sex marriage marriage equality LGBTQIA Supreme Court
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp