Sharad Pawar blames Congress for his nephew's revolt against the party in 2019

In his updated edition of the book, Sharad Pawar said that he had no support for his nephew Ajit Pawar for going with BJP.

Published: 03rd May 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

NCP patriarch and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the updated book, “On My Terms”, Sharad Pawar blamed the Congress party for consuming a lot of time for the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi and staking the claim for power.

Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit Pawar’s early morning oath as deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister was a hasty decision because Congress was consuming a lot of time and not showing interest besides making wild demands in the discussions.

In his updated edition of the book, Sharad Pawar said that he had no support for his nephew Ajit Pawar for going with BJP. “I got a call in the morning and came to know about the early morning oath ceremony. It was a shock,” Pawar writes. Then he spoke with Uddhav Thackeray and explained the development and decided to assert the situation when he realized only nine MLAs are with Ajit Pawar and most of them were not aware of the reality. They were misguided saying senior Pawar is part of this development.

Sharad Pawar said that his spouse Pratibha played a major role to pursue Ajit Pawar when he revolted against the party and returned. He says his spouse never takes part in political activities but it was Ajit so she pursued him and forgave him. Ajit Pawar was chosen as deputy chief minister because of the demand of NCP MLAs. Ajit is a very emotional person. 

