UP CM Yogi quotes Ramcharitmanas to give message to gangsters in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: Addressing a poll rally in Prayagraj ahead of the first phase of UP Urban Local Body polls on May 4, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a veiled reference to the criminal activities of Atiq Ahmed and the murder gangster-politician and his brother Ashraf on April 15 while in police custody.

It was CM Yogi’s first visit to Sangam City after the dastardly killing of the gangster brothers in police custody. Without taking names, Yogi said that Prayagraj was the land which never tolerated atrocities and that nature (Prakriti) always did justice to all who indulged in injustice of any kind.

“Prakriti Swayam Ko Santulit Karna Janti Hai (nature knows to balance itself),” said CM Yogi supplementing his statement with a couplet of Ramcharitmanas. “Karm Pradhan Vishwa Rachi Rakha, Jo Jas Karihe So Tas Phal Chakha (the universe is deed-oriented. As you sow, so shall you reap),” he said perhaps in a veiled reference to Atiq and Ashraf.

Yogi said the BJP government was committed to empowering people belonging to every section of society and did not believe in the divisive politics of appeasement practiced by the Opposition parties. The government is moving forward with the basic principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, he added.

“We worked for development of all. Today, UP is soaring newer heights by moving forward with the nation in the heart, shedding dynastic and casteist mentality,” he said.

On the changed atmosphere in UP, he said the state would be known for being the hub of IT skills in the future rather than for its ‘kattas’ (country-made pistols). While addressing another rally in Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region, the CM accused the previous governments of turning a blind eye toward the development of Bundelkhand.

“After Independence, Bundelkhand was supposed to participate in the development process, but the people in power never gave development any thought. Instead, their focus had always been on plundering Bundelkhand’s resources.”

He claimed that backwardness forced the youth of Bundelkhand to migrate to other parts of the country in search of work. “Now with the PM’s vision of development, Bundelkhand will soon be a host to many industries including defence corridor, which will generate jobs for thousands of youth of this historic land,” said the CM.

