Home Nation

Use of drone part of J&K police training module

The soft skill training programme, according to police officials, is an essential part for preparing for the G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar.

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Security on high alert across J&K ahead of G20 meetings in Srinagar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With a focus on smart policing, cops in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir have been imparting soft skills training to 600 personnel ahead of G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar from May 22-24.

The police has sent at least 600 of its personnel for ‘soft skill’ training to the Sheri Kashmir training centre in Udhampur in the Jammu region.

At the police training centre, the policemen would also be trained in the use of drones and anti-drone technology and sophisticated cameras to ensure the safety and security of the delegates visiting Valley 
for the G-20 tourism meeting from May 22-24.

The soft skill training programme, according to police officials, is an essential part for preparing for the G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar. “It it will help the policemen and officers to provide efficient and effective security to the delegates during the all-important event in Srinagar,” the officer said.

The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency would be held in Kashmir from May 22 -24. About 200 delegates are likely to attend the meeting in Srinagar. The deliberations and discussions during the 3-day G20 event will be held in the summer capital Srinagar. The foreign delegates would also visit the ski resort of Gulmarg which is still covered with a thick blanket of snow after the recent snowfall.

The G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar would be the first major international event in J&K post August 5, 2019, abrogation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). Officials said with the on smart policing during the G-20 meeting, the number of security personnel on the city streets would be reduced.

Smart policing, they said, does not mean lowering of guard but it means strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive and techno-savvy and trained. “The focus during the three-day event in Srinagar will remain on smart policing. There will be less visibility of security men on the ground but round-the-clock surveillance will be maintained through drones, UAVs and surveillance cameras.

The security men deployed in the control room would keep a close watch on the city through the footage and CCTVs of drones and UAVs,” they said. The officials said foolproof security of the delegates and the event will be ensured and all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the successful conduct of the high-profile three-day meeting in Srinagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Drone Police training
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp