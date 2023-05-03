Use of drone part of J&K police training module

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With a focus on smart policing, cops in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir have been imparting soft skills training to 600 personnel ahead of G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar from May 22-24.

The police has sent at least 600 of its personnel for ‘soft skill’ training to the Sheri Kashmir training centre in Udhampur in the Jammu region.

At the police training centre, the policemen would also be trained in the use of drones and anti-drone technology and sophisticated cameras to ensure the safety and security of the delegates visiting Valley

for the G-20 tourism meeting from May 22-24.

The soft skill training programme, according to police officials, is an essential part for preparing for the G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar. “It it will help the policemen and officers to provide efficient and effective security to the delegates during the all-important event in Srinagar,” the officer said.

The third G20 tourism working group meeting under India’s presidency would be held in Kashmir from May 22 -24. About 200 delegates are likely to attend the meeting in Srinagar. The deliberations and discussions during the 3-day G20 event will be held in the summer capital Srinagar. The foreign delegates would also visit the ski resort of Gulmarg which is still covered with a thick blanket of snow after the recent snowfall.

The G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar would be the first major international event in J&K post August 5, 2019, abrogation of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). Officials said with the on smart policing during the G-20 meeting, the number of security personnel on the city streets would be reduced.

Smart policing, they said, does not mean lowering of guard but it means strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive and techno-savvy and trained. “The focus during the three-day event in Srinagar will remain on smart policing. There will be less visibility of security men on the ground but round-the-clock surveillance will be maintained through drones, UAVs and surveillance cameras.

The security men deployed in the control room would keep a close watch on the city through the footage and CCTVs of drones and UAVs,” they said. The officials said foolproof security of the delegates and the event will be ensured and all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the successful conduct of the high-profile three-day meeting in Srinagar.

