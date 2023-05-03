Home Nation

USFDA halts Sun Pharma trials on dermatological drug

The US health regulator has asked Sun Pharma to stop trials on one dose of a dermatological drug, citing  potential blood clots.

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma (Photo | AFP)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The US health regulator has asked Sun Pharma to stop trials on one dose of a dermatological drug, citing potential blood clots. The Mumbai-based company on Tuesday said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.

The company said that it had a teleconference call with the USFDA regarding a pulmonary embolism (serious adverse events) occurring at the 12 mg dose in one of the long-term Open Label Extension (OLE) studies. The USFDA has placed the investigational new drug (IND) on partial clinical hold due to the potential for thrombotic events and is requiring that subjects currently on the 12 mg dose in the OLE studies discontinue that dose, the company said.

There have been no thrombotic events reported to date for the 8 mg dose and the USFDA has not placed the 8 mg dose on hold, the drug maker said. Patients with Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune condition that results in patchy hair loss, on the 12 mg dose of the drug deuruxolitinib should discontinue its use, the FDA has told the company.

“We are taking immediate steps to transition the patients in the OLE studies to the 8 mg BID dose arm in the ongoing studies,” Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added. Last month, the USFDA had also directed the pharma firm to take certain corrective measures at its Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US market.

The company said no thromboembolic events were observed during Phase-2 or Phase-3 trials, and that it is confident in deuruxolitinib’s potential to treat patients with Alopecia Areata and will work closely with USFDA to address its concerns. The USFDA is expected to state the concerns in a formal letter, expected within the next 30 days, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
USFDA Sun Pharma FDA
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp