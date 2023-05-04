Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary: Shifting AAP Power base in Gujarat 

AAP leaders have complained that the AAP Gujarat chief is biased. As a result, Italia has been assigned more responsibilities in Gujarat.

Shifting AAP Power base in Gujarat 
The AAP, which has faced many crises in Gujarat over the last month, has made a significant choice. Former state president Gopal Italia has been ordered by the party to return to the state. In a key announcement, the party named Gopal Italia to oversee the upcoming local body elections. According to sources, “In Surat,  after many AAP corporators joined the BJP, few senior leaders complained to the AAP  high command that Isudan Gadhvi’s grip on the party is loosening.”  Additionally, AAP leaders have complained that the AAP Gujarat chief is biased. As a result, Italia has been assigned more responsibilities in Gujarat.

BJP’s reach out to disgruntled  leaders
Gujarat BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ratnakar visited Rajkot in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and met the former Gujarat minister Arvind Raiyani. Following this visit, few BJP leaders complained to Ratnakar alleging that Raiyani had worked against the party during the previous assembly elections.  The BJP state president Patil, has set a target of winning the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, with a lead of more than 5, 00,000 votes.

Minister wants CCTV with audio recordings
After the cheating case involving thugs Kiran Patel and Sanjay Sherpuria came to light, Gujarat ministers are a worried lot. Many are unfamiliar with the people that accompany past BJP ministers or senior BJP leaders who visit the minister. As a precaution, Gujarat ministers have begun to distance themselves from people. A veteran leader had his logic. “A senior BJP minister has requested that color CCTV and audio recording cameras be installed inside his office.” Why? If someone is involved in a scandal, he would have evidence of what transpired between the leaders. So goes the logic. Visitors at the minister’s residence are a different case though.

