Fresh setback for Rahul in Modi surname case, no exemption from personal appearance  

A special court in Jharkhand on Wednesday rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea to exempt him from appearing in a hearing on the Modi surname case. Rahul was convicted by a Gujarat court in March. He was subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

An MP/MLA court in Ranchi has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Modi surname case. The defamation case - one of several legal issues currently faced by the former lawmaker - had been filed by an individual named Pradeep Modi in Ranchi, according to the Mint.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat High Court refused Rahul interim protection over his conviction in the defamation case. The ex-Congress chief had sought a temporary stay on his conviction till the High Court ruled on his petition. The former Congress president had sought an interim stay of the conviction till the High Court pronounced the order on his petition.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lawyer for Rahul Gandhi, cited "extreme urgency" to request from the court for an interim or a final order after arguments from both sides in the matter concluded on Tuesday. However, the court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak said no interim protection can be granted at this stage, NDTV reported.

