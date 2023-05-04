Home Nation

Gujarat court blames SIT set up by SC for biased probe in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case

The court said the presence of the main accused at the site of the crime and the criminal conspiracy angle had not been proved during the inquiry undertaken by the SIT.

Published: 04th May 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

A'BAD:  A special court that freed all 67 accused in the killing of 11 Muslims in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Naroda Gam on April 21 has accused the Supreme Court-appointed Special Inquiry Team (SIT) of biased inquiry in its 1,728-page judgment whose copy was made available on May 2.

The court said the presence of the main accused at the site of the crime and the criminal conspiracy angle had not been proved during the inquiry undertaken by the SIT. “The major witnesses’ accounts of the incident’s timing and complicity were judged to be inconsistent and incoherent. The witnesses were unable to effectively defend their decision to withhold the identity of the accused from the local police. Additionally, the prosecution’s claim that there was a ‘private shooting’ at the Naroda crime scene was not proven,” said the court.

“The presence of the accused at the scene of the crime had not been confirmed, and the SIT had performed a biased inquiry.” the court added. “The SIT primarily looked at the accusations of the few witnesses who did not see the incident, for instance, Maya Kodnani (former BJP minister), and Jaydeep Patel (a leader of a religious organization).

A few days back, the victims’ lawyer Shamshad Pathan told this newspaper that they would file another petition in the High Court on behalf of the victims even if the SIT launches an appeal against the special court’s ruling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godhra Muslims biased inquiry Godhra riots
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp