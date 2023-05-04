In a first, railway ministry sets up war room to address complaints & grievances

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railway for the first time has set up a war room at the ministry in Delhi to facilitate fast redressal of public complaints and grievances. Started on May 2 on the third floor of Rail Bhawan, the Rail War Room (RWR) has a round-the-clock schedule, but currently, it works till 10 pm per day during the week.

Equipped with the latest communication facilities, the war room has a big screen that displays complaints and redressal ratio for minute to minute monitoring. This is the first such kind of move that has been taken by the Railways to monitor any untoward incidents or accidents in the future. The objective of this war room is that if any major incident or accident occurs, all board members and officials including the minister and chairman of the Railway Board can take necessary decisions.

The Railways have provided chairs in adequate numbers for officials to come and sit in case of emergency or crisis times in addition to six monitoring tables – allotted to officials of six major wings of railways including RPF. In the last two days, the war room has received more than 5,000 complaints from the public and 95% of them were redressed swiftly and feedback of complaints was received. The RPF has also deputed an official who is the first one to receive the complaint and he forwards it to concerned authorities for fast redressal.

DP PR Railway Yogesh Baweja said: “It is a comprehensive monitoring system which will help in monitoring and speedy redressal of complaints”. He also said that it is the first in railways for such comprehensive monitoring.

