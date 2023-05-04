Home Nation

Link emerges between Atiq killer & murder of gangster in Tihar Jail

Published: 04th May 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail (File photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The sensational killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuria inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday has thrown up an equally sensational UP connection. UP Police sleuths who have been interrogating Mohit Singh alias Sunny, accused of killing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf on April 15, reveal that the Turkish pistols he and Lavlesh Tiwari used to kill the two brothers were originally meant to shoot Tajpuria.

There were reports immediately after the Prayagraj gangsters’ murder that the high-end Zigana pistol Sunny and Lavlesh used had been given to them by Delhi gangster Jitendra Gogi. Now, cops corroborate this claim with new information that Sunny had been given the pistols by Gogi to eliminate his arch-rival Tajpuria.

However, before the plan could be executed, Gogi himself was killed in Rohini court in September 2021. The cops say that Sunny had kept both firearms ever since with him and used them for killing Atiq and his brother in Prayagraj.

They said that Sunny had been in contact with Gogi for a long time. Gogi had given him the pistols with an instruction to kill Tajpuria whenever he came for a court hearing. However, Gogi, himself was killed in a similar manner and Tajpuria was named as the main conspirator of the crime.

Police sources said the last of the 14 FIRs registered against Sunny in UP was in 2019. He met the Gogi gang in the NCR in 2021. They said that the mike and camera Sunny and the other two killers used to masquerade as TV reporters to execute the killings were purchased in the name of an NCR-based channel.
“Sunny had planned to use the same method to target Tajpuria during his court appearance,” the police said. Sunny knew how to use the Zigana pistol and he taught it to his two accomplices. 

Sophiscated pistols
After the murders of Atiq and Ashraf, there were reports the two high-end Zigana pistols that the accused Sunny and Lavlesh used were given to them by Delhi gangster Gogi who wanted to eliminate his arch-rival Tajpuria. 

