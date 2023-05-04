Professional criminals now on wheelchair, says  Yogi in Ansari turf of Mau

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Those who brought Mau’s law and order on ‘wheelchair’ by their criminal deeds, were now relegated to wheelchairs themselves, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Mau, the pocket borough of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari, six-time MLA from the constituency.

Taking a jibe at the previous governments during which Ansari was active and patronised, the CM said it was the same district where Ramlila could not be organized and where the SP and BSP regimes allowed professional criminals and mafia to flourish and create chaos. “Since the double-engine government assumed power in Uttar Pradesh, these professional criminals can now be seen on wheelchairs,” observed Yogi on a sarcastic note.

After holding conferences and rallies at 28 places for 7 days in the first phase of the civic body election campaigns, the Chief Minister started the rallies for the second phase on Wednesday. He commenced his second stretch of the campaign from Azamgarh, the Samajwadi Party stronghold.

In Azamgarh, CM Yogi lambasted the previous governments saying that youth were handed over kattas (country-made pistols) instead of pens while the double-engine government was equipping them with tablets. In Sant Kabir Nagar, he recalled how Magahar was compared with a place where if died, one would go to hell, in the medieval period.

“Now the same Magahar has turned into heaven in the double engine government. It has been now one of the prominent religio-cultural destinations,” he said. In the four public meetings, the CM appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates to add the third engine to the double-engine government to ensure the best use of funds.

