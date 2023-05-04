Home Nation

Same-sex couples win Round 1

The LGBTQIA+ petitioners, he said, could interact with the panel, which would try to address their requests so far as “possible and legally permissible”.

Published: 04th May 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

same-sex marriage, same sex marriage, LGBTQ, Marriage Equality, Gay Marriage

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday got a commitment from the Centre on setting up a high-level committee that will examine the matter of providing basic social rights to same-sex couples, like joint bank accounts or nominating a partner in insurance policies for those in cohabitory relationships, days after it had nudged it to do so. 

As it would need coordination with more than one ministry, a committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary will be constituted, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. The LGBTQIA+ petitioners, he said, could interact with the panel, which would try to address their requests so far as “possible and legally permissible”.

The CJI termed the initiative a big step forward, saying with this the government has accepted the right of same-sex couples to cohabit as a socially accepted reality. He added that the court was ready to play the role of a facilitator for real progress in terms of wider social acceptance of the right to cohabit.

The CJI added that if the court had to come to the conclusion that interpreting the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 was not simple and involved inter-linkages with other statutes and personal law, it didn’t want members of the LBGTQIA+ to be in a situation where they did not have anything else “available in hand”.

When Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that mere administrative tweaking would not resolve the issue legally, the CJI said, “We are saying that we will, of course, have to decide this (legal recognition to same-sex marriages) as a matter of concept but to the extent to which the government takes the first step forward, it would be a substantial advance beyond of what we have today.” 

‘Not popular morality’
“We don’t go by popular morality or segmental morality but what the Constitution mandates,” the CJI said when it was argued that same-sex couples wanted to get married

READ MORE:

State can't discriminate individual based on sexual characteristic: SC on same-sex marriage

Recognize same-sex marriages to help us lead dignified lives like heterosexuals: Petitioners to SC

Won't go into personal laws; 'notion of man, woman not absolute' based on genitals: SC on same-sex marriage​ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
same-sex couples
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp