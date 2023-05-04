Supriya Sule frontrunner for NCP chief

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after Sharad Pawar jolted his NCP and sent ripples across the nation as well as Maharashtra politics, it is now becoming clear that his daughter Supriya Sule has emerged as his successor at the national level. Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar will be given the state responsibility if the NCP patriarch refuses to withdraw his resignation as the party chief.

Sources said NCP top leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Eknath Khadse, Jitendra Ahwad and others met and discussed who could be the next party president.

Dilip Walse Patil said that in the meeting, Supriya Sule’s name was on top. However, a committee has to clear the decision, which would have to be okayed by Sharad Pawar.

Sources said Sharad Pawar’s family, which includes Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s spouse Pratibha Pawar (Kaki) and Supriya Sule, discussed the boss’s resignation as well as power-sharing between Sule and Ajit at the state and national levels.

“Supriya Sule is a three-time Lok Sabha MP. She was also awarded the best parliamentarian award. She has always been interested in national politics while Ajit prefers to remain in Maharashtra. Therefore, the arrangement will work for both of them,” said a party source.

Another senior NCP leader said the Pawar family has apparently come to the conclusion that he is 83 years old and will soon go for medical treatment that would require at least three to four months. “Therefore, the successor has to be found as early as possible. Pawar can play the mentor role to groom his daughter in national politics since he will be always there to guide her. So, this is the perfect time for Supriya to step into her father’s shoes. The shoe is big, but sooner or later she has to step in and evolve as a leader,” said another senior NCP leader.

On Tuesday, Sule displayed calm amid emotions being expressed by senior leaders, who requested the NCP supremo to reconsider his decision. Sule’s rise within the party in recent years has been viewed as a father grooming his daughter for major responsibilities. As part of the party’s top brass, she is involved in key decisions. She keeps a hectic schedule across multiple districts and attends all party programmes.

She has frequently criticized the Centre and the Shinde-Fadnavis-led state government on a range of issues. Another party leader said it was Supriya ‘tai’, who opposed the idea of joining hands with the Modi-led government at the Centre in 2017 when the proposal was discussed in the core committee meeting.

Sharad Pawar in his Marathi autobiography ‘On My Terms’

Cong to blame for Ajit Pawar’s revolt

Uddhav Thackeray failed to show his political acumen and save the govt

Cong took a long to help in the formation of MVA

Ajit Pawar’s early morning oath as deputy CM with Fadnavis as CM was hasty

Did not support Ajit Pawar’s decision to align with BJP

I got a call in the morning and I came to know about the early morning oath. It was a shock

After speaking with Uddhav, I realized that only nine MLAs were with Ajit Pawar

Pratibha played a major role in persuading Ajit Pawar to return to NCP

‘Will abide by decision of committee’

Sharad Pawar said that he has declared his resignation and sought the time to reconsider it. He said the committee should meet on May 5 and he would abide by its decision. He added he respects the decisions of the youth who are opposing his resignation.

