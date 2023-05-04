Home Nation

Three minors abduct, gang-rape 15-year-old in UP's Bulandshahr

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Wednesday when the victim had gone out of her house to dispose cow dung.

Published: 04th May 2023

By IANS

BULANDSHAHR:  A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three minors in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

The local police have launched a search for the three accused, who are absconding. 

According to the complaint filed by the minor girl's uncle, the incident took place on Wednesday when the victim had gone out of her house to dispose cow dung.

The accused forcibly took the girl to an abandoned house in the village and gang-raped her. The trio also threatened to kill her if she dared to tell the incident to anyone and later fled the scene, abandoning her. 

According to the police, the family members started searching for the girl as she did not return home for more than two hours. after an intensive search. The girl was found in an unconscious state in the abandoned house. 

The victim was taken to the Primary Health Centre in the village where her condition deteriorated and she was referred to the district hospital in Bulandshahr.

Two of the accused live in the same village while one belongs to a nearby place.

The police said that her father, an army personnel, has been informed about the incident.

Syana Deputy SP Bhaskar Kumar Mishra said, "A case of gang rape and another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. We are conducting raids to nab the culprits but they are at large."

The girl has also been taken for the medical examination after which her statement will be recorded, the officer said.

