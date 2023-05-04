UP Urban Civic Polls: 52 per cent voter turnout recorded in phase I 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The first phase of Urban Local Body polls across 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh passed off peacefully on Thursday.

According to the figures provided by the State Election Commission 52 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

In phase I polling which would decide the fate of 44,226 candidates for 7592 posts and 10 of the 17 mayoral posts, Shamli in western UP recorded the highest of 62.41 per cent voter turnout. It was followed by Maharajganj (62.13%) in eastern UP, Amroha (59.78%) in the west, Hardoi (59.53%) in central UP and Kushinagar (58.88%) in the far east.

The lowest voter turnout – 30.32%-- was recorded in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. It was followed by the state capital Lucknow where the voters were busy enjoying the day off and only 35,42 per cent turned up at the polling booths to cast their votes. While the Taj city of Agra recorded 37.21 per cent, the voters in Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, seemed reluctant in exercising their franchise as only 38.89 per cent tuned up to exercise their right.

The voters in CM Yogi Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur also did not show much enthusiasm and only 40.15 per cent voting was recorded there.

For 10 of the 17 mayoral posts, the fate of 113 candidates was sealed in the EVMs on Thursday while for 820 corporators, 5,432 candidates are in the fray.

The voting took place amid tight security arrangements with the deployment of extra forces in Prayagraj, following the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody. CCTVs were also installed at 67 most sensitive places across Prayagraj.

Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said the polling passed off peacefully in the state and there has been "no report" of any untoward incident from anywhere. Wherever there were reports of problems in EVMs, they were replaced, he said.

However, minor skirmishes were reported from Amroha where some vehicles were damaged by the supporters of the BSP and BJP candidates. In Bijnor, two rival parties came face-to-face over polling but police intervened and pacified the warring factions. Likewise, at a polling booth in Lucknow, workers of BJP and SP indulged in a verbal duel.

A sub-divisional magistrate died due to cardiac arrest while on election duty at Jyoti Khudia polling station, a report said.

The second phase will be held on May 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

