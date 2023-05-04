Home Nation

UP Urban Civic Polls: 52 per cent voter turnout recorded in phase I 

Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said the polling passed off peacefully in the state and there has been "no report" of any untoward incident from anywhere.

Published: 04th May 2023 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The first phase of Urban Local Body polls across 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh passed off peacefully on Thursday. 

According to the figures provided by the State Election Commission 52 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

In phase I polling which would decide the fate of 44,226 candidates for 7592 posts and 10 of the 17 mayoral posts, Shamli in western UP recorded the highest of 62.41 per cent voter turnout. It was followed by Maharajganj (62.13%) in eastern UP, Amroha (59.78%) in the west, Hardoi (59.53%) in central UP and Kushinagar (58.88%) in the far east.

The lowest voter turnout – 30.32%-- was recorded in the Sangam city of Prayagraj. It was followed by the state capital Lucknow where the voters were busy enjoying the day off and only 35,42 per cent turned up at the polling booths to cast their votes. While the Taj city of Agra recorded 37.21 per cent, the voters in Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, seemed reluctant in exercising their franchise as only 38.89 per cent tuned up to exercise their right. 

The voters in CM Yogi Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur also did not show much enthusiasm and only 40.15 per cent voting was recorded there.

For 10 of the 17 mayoral posts, the fate of 113 candidates was sealed in the EVMs on Thursday while for 820 corporators, 5,432 candidates are in the fray.

The voting took place amid tight security arrangements with the deployment of extra forces in Prayagraj, following the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody. CCTVs were also installed at 67 most sensitive places across Prayagraj.

Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said the polling passed off peacefully in the state and there has been "no report" of any untoward incident from anywhere. Wherever there were reports of problems in EVMs, they were replaced, he said.

However, minor skirmishes were reported from Amroha where some vehicles were damaged by the supporters of the BSP and BJP candidates.  In Bijnor, two rival parties came face-to-face over polling but police intervened and pacified the warring factions. Likewise, at a polling booth in Lucknow, workers of BJP and SP indulged in a verbal duel.

A sub-divisional magistrate died due to cardiac arrest while on election duty at Jyoti Khudia polling station, a report said.

The second phase will be held on May 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body polls
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp