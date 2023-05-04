Home Nation

Uttarakhand Finance Minister, aides booked for beating up man in road-rage case

The minister, his gunner, and a few others were seen beating up a man in a video that has gone viral.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prem Chand Agarwal and his aides including the gunner Vinod Rana were booked on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man in a road-rage case in Rishikesh, police said.

The minister, his gunner, and a few others were seen beating up a man in a video that has gone viral.

In the video, Agarwal could be seen standing near his vehicle on the roadside and talking to a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Surendra Singh Negi. Suddenly, the minister could be seen slapping the resident. The minister's gunner Vinod Rana and a few others soon joined in beating up the man.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami summoned the minister and ordered the DGP to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Dalip Singh Kanwar told The New Indian Express, "Two persons named Surendra Singh Negi and Dhirendra Singh Prajapati have been named as accused on a complaint lodged by the minister's gunner." Similarly, the minister and a few others have been named as accused on a complaint lodged by Surendra Singh Negi.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party workers took to the streets terming the incident as a "direct attack of power on the common man". The Congress workers staged protests across the state and burnt effigies of the finance minister, raising slogans against him.

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt strongly condemned the incident involving the cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal. He also expected public representatives to "behave in a restrained manner" in public places.

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni also slammed Agarwal over the incident, saying, "Those who are responsible for law and order in the state, when they are violating the law by beating common people, how will there be rule of law in the state".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand FIR finance minister
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp