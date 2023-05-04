Uttarakhand government plans to tighten land law clause for non-locals 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: It will now be more difficult for outsiders to buy land in Uttarakhand. In order to prevent large-scale land purchases by outsiders, the government has proposed adding a clause to land laws in addition to existing rules. The government has decided the background of the buyer, if he is from outside the state, should be thoroughly verified.

“In order to protect the social, demographic and cultural fabric of the state and strengthen the law and order situation, the emphasis is now on incorporating the process of verification in land purchases,” an official source said.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government has expressed concern over population imbalance in different areas of the state several times in the past. To prevent imbalance, the chief minister has already given instructions to keep an eye on ‘undesirable elements’ coming from outside.

The police have also been asked to verify suspicious people coming from outside the state. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Additional Secretary, Revenue, Anand Srivastava said, “In the interest of the state, the government amends land laws from time to time as required."

"I have not yet studied this present announcement in detail, it will be possible to say something after looking at the proposed amendments to it”. There was a mixed response to the development. Nainital High Court lawyer Prabha Naithani believes that “the government can implement a law like Himachal Pradesh under a special arrangement, but no one can be stopped from buying land, every citizen has the right to buy land anywhere in this country."

