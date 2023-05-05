Home Nation

'Can't disrespect party workers' feelings': Sharad Pawar revokes resignation as NCP chief

The Nationalist Congress Party president however stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organization.

Sharad Pawar-NCP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves Y B Chavan Centre after meeting party workers, in Mumbai, on May 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking his decision to quit as party chief.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision. "I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," the veteran politician said.

"I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," said Pawar amid a thunderous round of applause.

He also stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organization.

He will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said.

"I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.

The NCP supremo's announcement came hours after the committee rejected his resignation and also appealed to him to continue in the same post, and conveyed it to him on Friday afternoon.

(With PTI inputs)

