CM Mamata Banerjee says will never allow NRC till TMC government is in power

Last month, Centre communicated with the state for the implementation of a pilot project to identify and eliminate illegal Aadhar cards.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Reiterating her pledge to not allow the implementation of NRC in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would not let the Centre implement the rule as long as her government is in power in the state.

Addressing an administrative meeting in Malda, Mamata said, “I don’t know what will happen in other states, but here I won’t allow NRC to be implemented till the date we are in power. The Centre recently sent us a letter where the NRC issue was raised indirectly in the name of submitting documents.”

Last month, the Centre communicated with the state for the implementation of a pilot project to identify and eliminate illegal Aadhar cards. “They again started raising document issues. If you fail to furnish the documents they are looking for, you will be labelled as a foreigner and sent to a detention camp the way it was practised in Assam. I will never allow that,” said Mamata.

