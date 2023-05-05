Home Nation

Congress to shift focus on faction-ridden Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh after Karnataka polls

The party doesn’t want to squander its chances in Rajasthan as CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been at loggerheads over power-sharing issues for a long time.

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Congress is going all out to secure a much-needed victory in the high-stake Karnataka election, the grand old party’s next mission will be to quell internal dissent in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where assembly elections expected by the end of this year. Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh also will be in focus as Congress will be in a direct fight with the BJP in all three states.

According to Congress sources, after the Karnataka elections, top leadership will invest its ‘time and energy’ to diffuse the long pending leadership crisis in Rajasthan. The party doesn’t want to squander its chances in Rajasthan as CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been at loggerheads over power-sharing issues for a long time.

In Chhattisgarh too, the political rivalry between CM Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo cast a shadow over the prospect of the party’s return to power. Deo has been unhappy over the unfulfilled promise of a rotational CM post after the party came to power in 2018.

Congress insiders say that as they were able to settle the tussle between Karnataka leaders DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah in an amicable way, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh can also be handled in that manner.

In a recent interview with this newspaper, Congress General Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had said that Rajasthan is a potential state for Congress and any ‘differences’ will be sorted out before the assembly elections

When asked about the recent flare-ups after Pilot held a one-day fast over Gehlot’s failure to probe corruption charges of the previous BJP government, Venugopal said that all issues will be sorted out before elections. “We will fight unitedly in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and MP. Our entire energy will be focused on these three states immediately after the Karnataka elections,’’ he said.

Party buoyed by surveys predicting win in K’taka
Congress is buoyed by the findings of several pre-poll surveys which predicted a comfortable win for it in Karnataka. Senior leaders say that winning the southern state is critical for the grand old party which faced debilitating defeats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections 

