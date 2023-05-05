Home Nation

Congress wins Shimla civic body polls

The implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was a major factor in favour of Congress as the SMC has the highest number of government employees.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Four months after winning the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress today wrested the Shimla Municipal Corporation, one of the oldest urban municipalities in the country, from the BJP with a two-thirds majority. It won 24 out of the 34 wards, while the saffron party won nine wards, CPM bagged only one and AAP failed to open its account.

Congress contested these civic body polls on the basis of the performance of its four-month-old state government while the BJP contested on the performance of the outgoing Shimla MC, which it governed 
from 2017 to 2022 and in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was a major factor in favour of Congress as the SMC has the highest number of government employees. The grand old party also had an advantage in the civic polls as assembly constituencies of two cabinet ministers, Aniruddh Singh from Kasumpti and Vikramaditya Singh of Shimla Rural and the constituency of Congress MLA Harish Janartha (Shimla Urban) constituted the SMC area.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Congress Shimla Municipal Corporation OPS
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp