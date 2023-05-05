Home Nation

Five truck drivers beaten up on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Rajasthan

Upon reaching Kishangarh, the trucks were stopped and the drivers were thrashed on suspicion of smuggling cattle.

Cow Vigilantism

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four persons have been detained after five truck drivers were allegedly beaten up by some people on the suspicion of smuggling cattle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Friday.

Kishangarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma said the incident occurred on Thursday night when the trucks were transporting cattle to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and intervened and dispersed the mob, Sharma said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the drivers, the police registered a case and detained four persons, he said, adding the drivers received minor injuries and their condition was stated to be stable after treatment.

The truck drivers claimed they had purchased the cattle from the Bhakri animal fair in Nagaur.

They have been asked to produce the purchase receipts for the animals to verify their claim, the police officer added.

