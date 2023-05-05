Home Nation

Gujarat: Class 3 topper with learning disability aspires to become an IPS officer

The District Child Protection Unit of Rajpipla had found Ankit Vasava, a tribal child aged 7, on the roads.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ankit Vasava

Ankit Vasava

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ankit Vasava, a tribal child aged 7 with a learning disability, was raised by a mentally-ill mother after his father abandoned them. They have been living on the streets of Rajpipla in Gujarat.

Education seemed like an elusive dream to Ankit. However, with assistance from the Children Home for Boys for almost two years, Ankit managed to pass Class Three with a first rank.

He wants to become an IPS officer.

Ankit is often found wandering in Rajpipla. A woman who lived nearby provides him with frequent meals.

The District Child Protection Unit of Rajpipla had found this child on the roads.

District Child Protection officer Chetan Parmar and his team then handed the child over to Dhrumil Doshi, Superintendent of Children's Home for Boys, and his staff.

Dhrumil Doshi said, "At first glance, we found the child to be a bit different, so we took him for an IQ (Intelligence Quotient) test at the civil hospital, the psychiatrist said the child had a learning disability."

"The child may need time to learn new things and to become accustomed to social circumstances. Nevertheless, we and our team persisted and made the child's Aadhaar card, set up a bank account, and enrolled him to Class 1. Additionally, a pre-matriculation scholarship was created," added Doshi.

Ankit receives regular coaching in maths, science, and other subjects as well as advice on how to conduct himself. 

