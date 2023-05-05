Guwahati Diary: Alcoholic cops to face the music

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Alcoholic cops to face the music

A section of Assam youth, working hard to wear khaki, may feel confident after a recent statement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who said the “habitual drinkers” among the police personnel would be offered voluntary retirement and these vacant posts would be filled by a new batch of youth. “Some 300 Assam police officers and jawans, who are habitual drinkers, will be offered VRS. Liquor has virtually damaged their health and made them unfit for the police job. The government has a VRS policy, so, they will be offered VRS.

Rat-bite costs theatre hall Rs 67,282

A rat bite cost a cinema hall in the city Rs 67,282. A woman, who is a doctor by profession, was bitten by a rat while she was watching a movie, along with her family members at the cinema hall on October 20, 2018. Later, she filed a case with a consumer forum against the authorities of the cinema hall. The Kamrup District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the authorities to pay Rs 67,282 to the woman – Rs 2,282 for medical bill, Rs 40,000 as compensation for mental agony, Rs 20,000 for suffering and Rs 5,000 as cost of proceedings.

Cong files FIR against Badruddin Ajmal

The Congress filed an FIR against Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for his alleged “derogatory” remarks against the party. In the police complaint, the Congress wrote that Ajmal, who is the chief of the minority-based All India United Democratic Front, surpassed all limits with his offensive remarks. “Ajmal has made unparliamentary statements against Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, and against ten other political parties. Earlier, Ajmal had made very disrespectful and indecent comments against the women community of Assam.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

