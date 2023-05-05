MVA in shreds? Raut says many NCP MLAs in favour of joining BJP

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: As a ‘blinding dust storm’ within the NCP takes time to settle, the revelations by Sharad Pawar in his biography ‘Lok Maja Sangati’ (On My Terms) have further soured his party’s relationship with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

That has impacted badly on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. Sharad Pawar, the MVA architect, has said in his biography that Uddhav failed to prevent the revolt within the party and save the three-party-led government as well.

In his response, Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that everyone has the right to write his own biography. “Whatever work I have done as chief minister is in the public domain. My work during the pandemic has been appreciated and people perceive me as their family member. I will not speak more about it,” Uddhav said.

In the book, Pawar says he used to comfortably speak with Balasaheb Thackeray but found it difficult while interacting with Uddhav after he became the CM. Then it was the turn of Sanjay Raut, the Sena (Uddhav) Rajya Sabha member. In his edit column in the party organ Saamana on Thursday, he said a section of the NCP is on the verge of joining the BJP. “Sharad does not want to see a split in his party, so he chose to quit as party chief. Another reason was that he wants to retain his secular image,” Raut wrote.

He said Sharad Pawar has taken the “right decision” by announcing his resignation as the party chief. “NCP state chief Jayant Patil spoke of feelings of common party workers — Pawar is NCP and vice versa. People vote for the NCP by looking at Sharad Pawar only.” Then came the truth as seen by him. “A section of the NCP is already on the threshold of joining the BJP. A political earthquake can take place in Maharashtra at any time,” Raut said.

