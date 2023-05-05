Home Nation

Simply Scientifico: Not just Smoking. cigarette buds are deadly dangerous

Previous research has shown that the toxins in the filters also have adverse effects on many other aquatic organisms.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cigarette filters

Cigarette filters contain 7,000 chemicals, as well as microplastic fibers that can leak into the environment and cause harm.

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

Armband that can be a keypad
Chinese researchers from Centre for Intelligent and Wearable Technology have developed a fabric armband that’s actually a touchpad, considered to be the next advance in wearable technology. They have devised a way to make playing video games, sketching cartoons and signing documents easier through this technology. Their proof-of-concept silk armband turns a person’s forearm into a keyboard or sketchpad. The three-layer, touch-responsive material interprets what a user draws or types and converts it into images on a computer. The research team sandwiched a pressure-sensitive hydrogel between layers of knit silk.

Not just Smoking. cigarette buds are deadly dangerous
If you are a smoker, remember this: the cigarette butt even after you stub out the last embers after a smoke continues to pose hazards to the environment as they contain thousands of toxins and plastic fibres found to be harmful to the ecosystem. A research group at University of Gothenburg, Sweden, tested the effects of toxins that are found in the cigarette filter after smoking, as well as the substances that are in the filter from the start, on aquatic mosquito larvae. They found that the toxins led to a 20% higher mortality rate among mosquito larvae. Previous research has shown that the toxins in the filters also have adverse effects on many other aquatic organisms. For example, fish can die if they are exposed to concentrations corresponding to the toxins exuded by barely two cigarette butts in one litre of water for four days. They also found microplastics in cigarette butts that find their way into the environment.

Conscious-like brain activity found in comatose patients on verge of death
A study by the University of Michigan has found evidence of conscious-like activity in a dying brain, which indicates a surge in brain activity even in a comatose person when on the verge of death. They found intriguing brain patterns in patients who had turned comatose following a cardiac arrest and subsequently died. The study findings were compared with near-death experiences of people who revealed seeing a white light, visits from departed loved ones and hearing voices, among other attributes. Researchers now feel that all these experiences were due to evidence of a surge of activity correlated with consciousness in a dying brain. The team identified four patients who passed away due to cardiac arrest in the hospital while under EEG monitoring. All four of the patients were comatose and unresponsive. They were ultimately determined to be beyond medical help and, with their family's permission, removed from life support. Upon removal of ventilator support, two of the patients showed an increase in heart rate along with a surge of gamma wave activity, considered the fastest brain activity and associated with consciousness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fabric armband touchpad wearable technology cigarette butts activity dying brain
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp