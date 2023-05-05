Six of a family shot dead by assailants in Madhya Pradesh revenge killing

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a revenge killing, six members of a family were gunned down by armed men at Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh.

Six gunmen, close relatives of the victims, were involved in the mass murder which took place under the jurisdiction of Sihonia police station. The shooting was captured on video.

The deceased have been identified as Gajendra Singh, his two sons Satya Prakash and Sanju and three daughters-in-law Lesa, Babli and Manju, while two injured were identified as Vinod Singh and slain Gajendara's son Virendra.

The assailants struck on Friday to avenge the twin murder over a land dispute way back in 2013.

Police said that there was a dispute between the families of Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh. In 2013, two members of Dhir Singh's family were killed and one person was injured. The case was heard by a local court in Morena. The families have however arrived at a compromise.

Gajendra Singh's family returned to the village after villagers assured them that things have returned to normal.

However, rifle-wielding men attacked the family on Friday. The video reportedly showed a gunman firing at Gajendra Singh and his sons while the women members hurled wooden sticks in a desperate bid to stop them from firing. The assailant was seen reloading the gun and again firing. Having shot dead six of the family, the assailants escaped.

Recounting the broad daylight horror, Gajendara's widow Kusuma said, "It was our relatives and not us, who were involved in the 2013 twin murders. But out of fear of being targeted by the other side, we left the village and started living elsewhere. We even paid Rs 10 lakh and gave the other side our house to strike a compromise, after which we returned to our village after years on Friday. But we had no idea that they were still waiting to eliminate us. After years when we stepped out of the vehicle in our village, the other side's men attacked us and gunned down my husband, sons and daughters-in-law one by one. Even the cops from Sihoniya police station arrived two hours after the shoot out."



BHOPAL: In a revenge killing, six members of a family were gunned down by armed men at Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh. Six gunmen, close relatives of the victims, were involved in the mass murder which took place under the jurisdiction of Sihonia police station. The shooting was captured on video. The deceased have been identified as Gajendra Singh, his two sons Satya Prakash and Sanju and three daughters-in-law Lesa, Babli and Manju, while two injured were identified as Vinod Singh and slain Gajendara's son Virendra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The assailants struck on Friday to avenge the twin murder over a land dispute way back in 2013. Police said that there was a dispute between the families of Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh. In 2013, two members of Dhir Singh's family were killed and one person was injured. The case was heard by a local court in Morena. The families have however arrived at a compromise. Gajendra Singh's family returned to the village after villagers assured them that things have returned to normal. However, rifle-wielding men attacked the family on Friday. The video reportedly showed a gunman firing at Gajendra Singh and his sons while the women members hurled wooden sticks in a desperate bid to stop them from firing. The assailant was seen reloading the gun and again firing. Having shot dead six of the family, the assailants escaped. Recounting the broad daylight horror, Gajendara's widow Kusuma said, "It was our relatives and not us, who were involved in the 2013 twin murders. But out of fear of being targeted by the other side, we left the village and started living elsewhere. We even paid Rs 10 lakh and gave the other side our house to strike a compromise, after which we returned to our village after years on Friday. But we had no idea that they were still waiting to eliminate us. After years when we stepped out of the vehicle in our village, the other side's men attacked us and gunned down my husband, sons and daughters-in-law one by one. Even the cops from Sihoniya police station arrived two hours after the shoot out."